Historical tour to visit Riverina heritage sites

It's a cold winter in the Riverina, but a special tour across the region is promising to warm up those frosty days.
The 'Cool Days, Warm Stays' tour promises to take the cold and replace it with a tour of historic homesteads, walking tours and significant landmarks across the Riverina - staying overnight in Gundagai, Yass and Griffith while making visits to Jugiong, Temora and more.
The Historic Houses Association of Australia has set their eyes on the Riverina for their next tour, offering a wintry visit across the region to enjoy the hospitality and history of the Riverina - with plenty of stops in Griffith and Leeton for visitors to enjoy.
The four-day tour will begin on July 5 from Central Station, heading off to Gundagai via Goulburn and Jugiong while enjoying the floodplains and staying at the Garden Motor Inn - while the second day kicks things up a gear with the Canola Trail.
After a stop at a cafe, things take a turn for the spooky as the tour visits the Monte Cristo - Australia's allegedly most haunted house, and then relaxes at Narrandera with the Water Art Trail and the historical home of Sir Samuel McCaughey before resting up in Griffith and enjoying the famed food and wine.
A guided tour through Ardlethan, Ariah Park and Temora will mark day three, along with visits to Harden and Murrumburrah before spending one final night in Yass.
The last day will visit Yass's historic buildings and the Cliftonwood homestead, finally stopping in Goulburn for lunch before returning to Sydney.
More information and tickets are available at hha.net.au.
