Challenges and triumphs: law student details studying via distance

Studying law is a hard slog, no matter what the circumstance.
But imagine doing a double degree via distance, juggling multiple jobs and navigating through a pandemic?
That's exactly what Country Universities Centre's centre support/first year adviser Maddi Ramponi has been tasked with since 2021.
That year she commenced her five year journey doing a double degree in law and criminology through the University of New England.
With just over a year to go she has looked back on her time so far studying from Griffith's Country Universities Centre (CUC).
This year she was the recipient of the Wesley Blackert Scholarship for online students from the university.
She says it will allow her to reduce her working hours and spend more time on her studies as she hones in on the finish line.
The former Wade site MRHS school captain also has her sights on the possibility of taking distance education a step further by undertaking a post graduate degree to become a lecturer.
Ms Ramponi said she was originally going to study at Canberra but the pandemic led her to want to be closer to home.
"I was always interested in doing something in the legal field and doing legal studies as part of the HSC aided that," she said.
"I'm passionate about ensuring the legal system is fair; I think there's a lot of inequality within it."
She admits when she first delved into study it seemed like a huge undertaking.
"It was intimidating, especially delving into different types of law, from property to children, administration to constitutional.
"Fortunately CUC helped me take it step by step and grounded me to ensure it was done properly," Ms Ramponi said.
One of the toughest aspects of studying via distance was obtaining motivation.
It was especially hard last year amid working at Calabria Family Wines, the Griffith Exies and CUC.
But she says she gained a lot out of it.
"It meant having to be motivated before and after work and not always having other students to interact with and gain encouragement from.
"Not a lot of people here are studying law or are in their fourth year so breaking through the barrier can be hard," Ms Ramponi said.
"But I think it's really important to note the resources CUC has that can help students.
"Many don't realise what is on offer and when you do the experience can b e really rewarding.
"Being able to do that around my family - especially amid COVID-19 - also made a big difference," she said.
"In Griffith I've been really lucky to have wrap around support and employment opportunities.
"I have seen other students struggle which is something the CUC tries to help overcome.
"I'm a strong believer that challenges and adversity can be overcome."
She said she is a big believer in local businesses aiding academic pursuits.
"It can go hand in hand," Ms Ramponi said.
"For businesses it's an opportunity for them to up-skill and address the workforce shortage.
"I think communities are progressing to high education; so many of the jobs around now have that component.
"It's quite amazing how educated communities are becoming and I think it's important to nurture and encourage that," she said.
Having worked and studied through CUC, Ms Ramponi has advice for those considering distance education as an option.
"I think the most important thing is simply giving it a go," she said.
"You shouldn't be scared about failure; if you want to further your education there is ample support available.
"Studying online can be really beneficial but if you change your mind later, CUC can be a good stepping stone to university.
"There are always options.
"I've had friends that have done this who have gone into fields like medicine so the world is your oyster."
