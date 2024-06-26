A new approach for Blacks in lead up to home clash against Waratahs

The Griffith Blacks are working towards a turnaround from there last clash against the Waratahs when they play Wagga at home on Saturday.
To be played at the Griffith Exies Sports Club amid the Jane Francis Memorial Ladies Day on June 29, the side is preparing to implement some changes to their game plan.
So far its been a season of ups and downs, with the side having shown improvement in recent weeks.
Coach Mitch White says playing Wagga will be a major test.
"We made a few changes starting last week playing against Tumut," White said.
"Changing our position has made some difference to our game and I'm happy with how we played in that match.
"Some of the things we're working on include getting on the front foot in our defence structures and decision making.
"Our lack of defence was what hurt us playing Wagga last time and being at home with the support of a local crowd as part of Ladies Day should help us along."
He noted his side is still finding its way, with most players quite young.
"Our average age is 22 which is very young for first grade," White said.
"We have some very good players who are still building; the more experience they get under their belt the better.
"We've been looking at this year as a rebuild; we're seeing improvements every week, with people willing to learn and players showing up for training and games," he said.
"While experience is building, there's a lot of excitement in the camp and a hunger for results."
He anticipates a full cohort of players for the upcoming match.
"We'll have a full squad no doubt," he said.
"We had some injuries in the last few weeks and are missing some players but we will still have depth to be competitive.
"I'm looking forward to the community support as part of Ladies Day; it's going to be a great day for rugby."
