Greens showing no fear against tough team

The Leeton Greens are gearing up to take on the Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters, but aren't intimidated by taking on the top of the ladder after a rough defeat to the Waratah Tigers.
Darlington Point-Coleambally will be feeling strong after eclipsing West Wyalong with a 48-22 game, while Leeton will be sore in more ways than one after Sunday's game against the Roosters.
The Leeton Greens took a 20-6 defeat to the Waratahs at the Exies field, but are trying to not let the loss get them down ahead of what promises to be a tough match-up across the board.
"We had a few little niggling injuries out of the Waratahs game - that was a very physical battle, but we'll be very much back to full strength," coach Mick Thomas said.
"We've had a few tight losses that I think we could have won."
The DPC Roosters are on top of the ladder while the Greens are trailing at spot number five, but with such a close grouping this year, Stewart said that anybody was beatable.
"It's certainly gonna be a tough game - they're sitting on top of the ladder. They've only lost two games so far this year," he said.
"I think they're beatable though. Anyone in the top five is beatable at the moment - our key focus is on ourselves."
