Murray MP ordered off hospital grounds: Health district responds

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has responded after Murray MP Helen Dalton expressed outrage at being asked to leave the grounds of the Griffith Base Hospital.
Mrs Dalton and her team were filming a public relations segment over the imminent demolition of several old buildings as part of the hospital redevelopment.
She was also taking the opportunity to assess the buildings in question first hand.
Shortly after arriving, Mrs Dalton and her staff were approached by hospital security and personnel and asked to leave.
"It was intimidating and anti-democratic," Mrs Dalton said.
"I was there on behalf of the community, hoping to expose the waste that is about to take place."
According to an MLHD spokesperson, NSW Health policy requires Members of Parliament who wish to visit public health facilities to contact the chief executive of the relevant health district in advance.
"MPs regularly visit health facilities in MLHD and throughout the state under these longstanding arrangements," the spokesperson said.
"NSW Health has a primary and ongoing duty to ensure appropriate, confidential, and timely care to patients who attend our facilities and to maintain the privacy of our patients and our staff.
"NSW Health recognises there is legitimate public interest in members of the NSW Parliament attending public hospitals and health services as part of their role.
"(MLHD) is always willing to meet with local Members of Parliament to talk about the community and its healthcare needs.
"We acknowledge the important role local MPs play in advocating on behalf of constituents for local health services," the spokesperson said.
Mrs Dalton said there had been numerous reports over plans to demolish the old buildings, which was confirmed by Health Infrastructure.
"These perfectly good buildings should be repurposed, not demolished. No one should be wasting money like this," Mrs Dalton said.
She emphasised the potential of the buildings, particularly the general ward outlet which she felt could be used for critical services such as cancer accommodation, a drug and alcohol unit, mental health unit or end-of-life care.
"We are desperately short of buildings and accommodation in Griffith, so why pull down perfectly good structures that could serve vital community needs?
"I urge the NSW government to reconsider their decision and to work with the community to find a solution that benefits everyone," Mrs Dalton said.
"The future of healthcare in Griffith depends on making the most of our existing resources and facilities."
Mrs Dalton said she was committed to advocating for the community and ensuring their voices are heard in the redevelopment process.
Health Infrastructure is overseeing the $250 million hospital redevelopment, the build of which is expected to be completed next year.
A spokesperson for Health Infrastructure said the demolition of existing buildings was essential because they had "reached the end of their useful life".
"To provide the community with appropriate on-site parking and direct access to the new hospital, the majority of buildings will need to be demolished as part of the redevelopment," the spokesperson said.
"The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment is taking shape, with construction of the new three-storey Clinical Services Building on track and expected to be completed in early 2025.
"When complete, all services will transfer to the new building and work will focus on the demolition of redundant buildings, carpark construction, refurbishment of the Ambulatory Care Hub to accommodate community-based services, and extensive landscaping of the health campus.
"The Dental Clinic and Clinical Education and Training Centre at Griffith are not included in the scope of the Redevelopment," the spokesperson said.
