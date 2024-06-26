ProTen teams battle it out in Hillston

It was a freezing, foggy morning as teams travelled to Hillston, which luckily gave way to a sunny afternoon and another great round of Proten Cup rugby league games.
With all teams still eligible for finals, a lot was on the line with a couple clubs on their last chance to make something of their season.
Barellan started off the day against Rankins Springs in typical fashion, though were made to work hard to get up 18-nil at halftime.
The Dragonettes defence was firm for most of the game, with a couple kick-offs finding the sideline - earning Barellan a couple tries. In the second half Barellan faced the best defence they'd come up against all season, spending most of the half on the Dragonettes' line but only coming away with one try.
Ivanhoe have put their best team on the park twice in a row, with a 38-6 win last week and now a 40-4 win over Goolgowi this week to put Barellan on notice. The standout was Samantha Simpson, equalling Sophia Kelsey's record five tries in one match. Goolgowi managed to get on the board through Tanaya Jones.
Narrandera wrapped up their finals spot by shutting out the home team 22-0, with two tries and two goals to Kiara Crowe. Unfortunately the game was called off early with the second ambulance delay in as many weeks, due to a Narrandera player's broken ankle.
After a very long warm-up due to the ambulance delay, the Rams and Dragons took the field with second spot on the line. An early error led to a smart move off the scrum with Salesi Mahe setting up Jack Glyde.
Late in the half Barellan's Jyi Romeo hit back to wrap it up 6-all at halftime. Barellan got in front early with a brilliant run by fullback Oswald Herrmann off a kick return, before Sam Richards dived over from close range to make it 12-all. Once again no team could kick a field goal, so the fourth draw of the season was completed, with Rankins Springs' third and Barellan's second.
The Goolgowi Rabbitohs had their best performance of the season, looking likely to get their first win of 2024, with Daniel McCartin continuing his great season with a try. A typically physical Proten Cup game ended with Ivanhoe getting ahead late by one try, and locking up a finals spot with a 2-point win.
The home town Bluebirds were feared to be short players early in the day, including their captain Luke Farmer who had commitments with Waratahs, but managed to get a full side and came out firing against Narrandera.
A great attacking display by both sides had Narrandera up 16-12 at halftime, but a lack of fitness and cohesion let down the Bluebirds in the second half, with the Lizards running away winners by 22 points in the end, with three tries to D'Andre Williams and a couple well deserved 4-pointers to old Lizards legends Corey Prior and Shaun Lyons.
