The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

ProTen teams battle it out in Hillston

By Jamie Parsons
June 26 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a freezing, foggy morning as teams travelled to Hillston, which luckily gave way to a sunny afternoon and another great round of Proten Cup rugby league games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.