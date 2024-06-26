Boys to the Bush expanding out to new towns

The Boys to the Bush program is ready to expand out to Griffith, and connecting with the community
The program is focused on prevention and early intervention for young men, through mentoring programs, camps, school intervention and community engagement - along with plenty of ongoing support for any young man who needs it.
The program has had tremendous success in regional areas, with a recidivism rate of less than one per cent in young men involved in the program after spending time within the justice system.
While already established in Leeton, the program is now looking ahead to Griffith with funding and staff almost ready to set up.
CEO Adam DeMamiel and the Boys to the Bush program team visited Griffith on June 25 to explain the program and scope out interest from community organisations and volunteers to work with, as the organisation plans ahead.
"The shed in Leeton supports a few kids in Griffith already but we're at a stage now where we can support some greater demand," CEO Adam DeMamiel said.
"As that demand increases, we'll start looking at employing local people here as well. They need us in their backyard ... I'm excited that we're ready to get into this."
He added that often support services were available, but young and disenfranchised men needed assistance identifying and making use of those services.
"The solutions to their problems are already here, but they're not accessed. It's sometimes kids with a difficult relationship with police or their teachers ... Often we pick kids up when they're down, we build that connection but the question is what next."
He explained what a normal day would look like for the program, often beginning with some cultural and heritage work before going onto teaching life skills and some exercise on the footy field.
"More than anything, they just need your time."
More information on the program and the program's future in Griffith is available at boystothebush.org.au.
