'It will come down to the wire': Leeton V Hanwood in thriller derby

Leeton United is hoping for a shot at redemption while Hanwood aims to top off good form this season when they go head to head in a thrilling local derby this weekend.
Hanwood has enjoyed a string of successes in the Pascoe Cup to date, most recently beating Yoogali FC 2-0 last weekend.
Now the side will have the home ground advantage, facing off Leeton in what will be a Sunday game as opposed to a Saturday match under lights.
While coach Gabriel Abdala envisions it will be a tough, gripping affair, he is confident of a good outcome.
"I think we're building a strong case with regards to our development and playing philosophy," Abdala said.
"It is a big game given where the teams currently sit on the table but we feel strong and confident.
Despite his side's good standing this season, he believes players will need to be sure they aren't resting on their laurels.
"I think we are one of the strongest teams defensively but it will still be tough," he said.
"Not only because it's another local derby but it will have big meaning behind us as we have three points on offer that will give a buffer for the team below us."
He noted key players will make all the difference.
"We have a creative mid-fielder who will help us a great deal and captain Daniel Andreazza will no doubt have a play or die attitude," he said.
"Our young centre backs have been the foundation of our defence and have been phenomenal from the beginning of the year; they will be instrumental.
"I envision it will come down to not only who can perform best but ultimately who is best prepared," he said.
"I think it will come right down to the wire."
Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones agrees it will be a thriller.
"We had some disappointment last week so the boys are going to be looking for success," Jones said.
"The only way to rectify our loses is to go in as quick as possible.
"I've watched a couple of Hanwood games; they are well-organised and have been coached well so it won't be easy.
"It will come down to the final minutes and I think our strengths will be in what players will be available as some have been out in recent weeks.
"Hopefully they will be back but if not we will just have to do what we can," Jones said.
The match will be held at Hanwood oval from 1:30pm June 30.
