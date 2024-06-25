'Endless benefits': call to aspiring firefighters for recruitment sessions

For 30 years Fire and Rescue Riverina West Zone Commander Steve Evans says he has immensely enjoyed a career as a firefighter.
Now he and his colleagues want others to share in the experiences and benefits of becoming an on-call firefighter.
With several positions currently vacant at the Griffith Fire Station, a recruitment day is being held next week.
Superintendent Evans spoke with The Area News about his experiences and the benefits of joining the well-respected squad.
"Some 25 of my 30 years has been spent as a permanent firefighter," superintendent Evans said.
"I joined because I wanted to give back to my community and saw it as a great opportunity to learn new skills and help those when they really need it.
"It's a great opportunity to learn new traits, from our resources to safely working with hazardous chemicals," he said.
"As a result of my time with Fire and Rescue I obtained a truck licence and picked up skills that are highly desirable from an employment perspective.
"I know when I was working as a tradesman my employer was very happy with the capabilities I picked up as an on-call firefighter."
After several years of serving on-call, superintendent Evans was able to make firefighting a full-time position in 1999.
"I've met some great people, here or as far away as Sydney, who I still keep in touch with today. They're always there when you need a hand" he said.
"Engaging with the community is certainly a highlights of this work, from the people you help in the middle of the night to the children you entertain giving rides in the truck on open days.
"It's not just about fighting fires; it's about promoting fire safety awareness and engaging with residents."
Superintendent Evans said there are numerous positions available in Griffith, along with one in Yenda.
"We're looking for men and women, young and older people," he said.
"For older people, it's a great way to give back to the community.
"For young people, learning teamwork and enhancing the ability to carrying out tasks are highly valued.
"The feedback I've heard over the years from people is they absolutely love it.
"We've had them stay for decades; just recently one on-call firefighter celebrated 60 years with us.
"For those who might be new to Griffith or the area, this is also a terrific way to meet people and make life-long friends," Superintendent Evans said.
"Ideally we would like some people available for day shifts, but we're open to anyone coming on board," superintendent Evans said.
He said Griffith Fire and Rescue is one of the busiest stations in the zone, with approximately 450 call-outs a year.
"Therefore there is a minimum of 33 per cent attendance required to call-outs, with crews making themselves available where they can," he said.
He said there are plenty of opportunities for on-call firefighters to go full-time.
"Once you've been on call for three years you can go into a permanent position which is a great incentive," he said.
"Mainly you stay in your own local area but on occasion you might assist other agencies with flood or major fire events elsewhere. But that doesn't happen often.
"Our main thing at Fire and Rescue is that we hold safety in high regard. We always want to make sure our crews are safe and that they get back to their families and employers.
"Everyone can sign up as long as they have reasonable fitness and health, live a reasonable distance from the station and be prepared to help their community.
"All training is paid for, initially consisting of nine days in Sydney or two four-day blocks at a country training centre.
"Once that has been completed there's ongoing training at the station."
Several Recruitment Information Sessions will be held in Griffith from July 1.
The first will be on Monday from 5.30pm at the Griffith Fire Station on Jondaryan Ave.
The second will be held on July 2 from 10am to 2pm at the Griffith Kiosk on Kooyoo Street.
The sessions will aim to provide comprehensive information about the roles and responsibilities of On-Call Firefighters, the benefits of joining, as well as the application process.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet current firefighters, ask questions, and gain insights into the rewards of the career.
"These events will be a great opportunity for people to learn more about what we do and our resources and equipment, from the clothing we wear to the hoses and trucks," superintendent Evans said.
"I urge anyone who is even a little curious to come along."
More information can be found at https://careers.fire.nsw.gov.au/on-call-firefighting
