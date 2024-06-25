Feral Joggers enjoy picture-perfect conditions for 2024 Solstice Cup

It was a cracker of a day for the running of the annual Solstice Cup.
Sixty three runners left the start line as one, but they all had their own target distance to reach before the turn back home, with distances ranging from 4.6km for the slower runners to 7.8km for the fastest runner.
In theory, everyone should spread out along the track, get to their individual turnarounds at the same moment, and regroup for an increasingly mad race to the line, like a concertina expanding and then contracting.
But of course it never happens quite like that, other factors come into play, nobody runs like a robot, we all have our good and bad days, our sniffles and twinges, and of course the handicapper never gets it exactly correct either.
Nate Mingay was 1st across the line, and so also 1st junior and takes the Junior Solstice Cup, his second win following on from last year.
This was a huge effort from Nate with his 7.2km target distance, running stride for stride with some of the fastest adult runners.
This is one of the rare events when the young and adult get to run side by side and it is a shock to some of the adults.
But it is also a huge challenge for the young ones who are faced with greater distances than in a normal Hill Run.
They normally run fast for a short distance but in this event that fast pace converts to a longer distance.
Jaidyn Roach (7.4km target) was 2nd and wins the Adult Solstice Cup, his first major win in his year long career with the Joggers. Karen Edgecombe-Lucas (5.2km) was 3rd with Aidan Fattore (7.8km) 4th.
"That was too far" he said and he was correct.
It was 200 metres further than anyone has had to face in previous Cups, but by hell he almost did it, finishing just 30 seconds behind his rival, and if he had done it he would be declared an even greater legend than he already is.
He must have had a target on Jaidyn's back all the way on the return, edging closer until the finish line stopped the chase.
He certainly left nothing in reserve as his run pace of 3:37min/km is probably his best ever.
In fact, on the return everyone has a target on their back, and the entire top ten were pushed to a pace which was their best for years, if not best ever.
Anthony Salmon (5.2km) at 5th produced a two year best pace of 5:26min/km, two time winner Digby Jones (6.2km) at 6th ran a year plus best, Tracey Josling (5.4km) at 7th hasn't run this fast in years, Tania Moore (5.0km) at 8th ran a best ever, as did Callum Vecchio (7.2km) and Derek Goullet (6.8km) filling the top ten.
It was a tough race for Callum, matched with Nate at the start line, but he took the challenge all the way and his pace of 3:59min/km was one of the few to go under four minutes.
The results of the race are in the usual place on the website, but for the full details of distances, placings etc click the link in the Away Event column.
The coming weekend sees running on both Saturday with race one of the Surfer Competition, and Sunday with the annual Yenda Prods Half on the Hill which is an open half marathon event attracting runners from across the Riverina.
Entries for the Half are being taken online for both individual and teams of two (approximately 10km each) and no late entries will be taken on the day.
