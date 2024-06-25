Yoogali SC trying to stay positive amid defeat

Yoogali SC have had a rough season, consistently improving throughout the games but getting defeated nonetheless - but the team are trying to stay positive and treat every loss as a learning opportunity.
The team recently went up against Gungahlin, but the game was lost within the first 15 minutes as Gungahlin took an early lead and didn't let up - winning handily by 9-nil by the end of the game.
Coach Luke Santolin said that the bitter defeat had taken its toll on the team.
"We played well defensively for three games in a row or more ... we needed to be better set up defensively and Gungahlin made us pay for it," he said.
"Nine-nil can send shockwaves through a team and a club so I'll be looking at the attitude at training. We're under no illusions regarding how tough the teams are."
While winning would be nice, Santolin is trying to focus on learning something from each defeat and improve their game for whatever comes next.
"We have to show some kind of mental strength and get back to those fundamentals. They're not the most enjoyable lessons, it's a bit of a baptism of fire ... the players all understand that they're up against some of the best teams they'll ever come up against," he said.
"We're not getting the victories, but I guarantee our players are improving and getting better mentally and physically that'll put them in good stead for future games and seasons."
Yoogali will be hosting the Cooma Tigers, which promises to be another tough game for the team even with the home advantage - but Santolin has held fast to a philosophy to keep them going and energised against another team.
"They say where there's life, there's hope. For us - where there's hope, there's life."
