Swans vying for a top five spot on Riverina ladder in upcoming Crows clash

The pressure is on for the Griffith Swans as they look ahead to playing the Crows for a chance at a top five spot in the Riverina RNL ladder this weekend.
It will come after Griffith has been burden with losses in recent weeks, with player injuries also making for low numbers on the field.
The side was beaten by the Goannas last weekend, with MCUE winning by a convincing 59 points.
June 15 wasn't much better for Griffith, with the side also taking a 51 point loss to Collingullie-Wagga.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer is confident ahead of the match, saying he expects players who were injured in round nine will have now recovered, making for a full squad to take to the field at the Leeton Showgrounds on June 29.
"We're feeling pretty good," Dreyer said.
"We've had a good recovery session and now we're looking to get the boys that were injured back, including Jack Rowston and Tom Trevaskis."
Dreyer says there's no doubting the importance of the upcoming match.
Griffith currently sits sixth on the ladder and Leeton seventh, with Turvey Park, Coolamon and MCUE ahead at fifth, fourth and third respectively.
"It's always important to get back," he said.
"Our form has been below par as of late.
"The boys are training hard and it'll be a matter of trying to turn around some of that bad form.
"It's always a good contest against Leeton, our closest neighbours," Dreyer said.
"I wouldn't say there are any particular key areas we need to focus on; we just need to play good footy and, importantly, be consistent.
"There are opportunities to respond and we are well aware what we need to do.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how things go at training; we had some good performances against some top sides but we've fallen away in recent weeks.
"There are no excuses, we just need to increase our efforts," he said.
"The conversation always has to be about making finals and now it's time to come back."
