Griffith woman arrested with two bags of crystal meth

A 43-year-old Griffith woman has been charged after two bags of crystal meth were allegedly found in the backseat of her car.
Police pulled over a Ford Ranger on Kywong Street at around 11pom on June 23 for a roadside test, with a 43-year-old woman driving and a man in the passenger seat.
While the breath test returned a negative result, a check on her license revealed that she was disqualified from driving. A search of the car allegedly revealed a backpack with two plastic bags of crystal methamphetamine.
Police also allege that they found an ice pipe, several more small clear bags and a set of digital scales under the passenger seat. Police weighed the bags which totalled almost 50 grams of the alleged meth.
The driver was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station where she was charged with drug possession and driving while disqualified.
Over in Leeton, a 49-year-old was arrested with the theft of power tools from a Yanco business.
At around 2.18am on June 23, a business in Yanco was broken into and a number of power tools were stolen, but just after midday on June 24, detectives from Griffith alongside police from Leeton and Narrandera searched a home in Leeton and recovered a number of items believed to be the stolen tools.
The 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Leeton Police Station where he was charged with breaking and entering as well as possessing illegal drugs.
He will appear at Leeton Local Court on July 9.
