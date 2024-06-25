Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee Local leader column | June 2024

NAIDOC week is fast approaching and Safe Haven will be holding a community event on Thursday, June 27 from 12pm to 3pm at their premises at 81 Kooyoo St. The day will feature a Welcome to Country, barbeque with kangaroo meat, beading and bracelet making, cultural painting and homemade damper and native flavoured jams. The LHAC is encouraging the community to attend and enjoy what's on offer.