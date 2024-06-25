Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee Local leader column | June 2024

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) would like to provide an update just some of the activities they have been working on recently.
Chair, Margaret King, was awarded the Volunteer of the Year for the 2024 MLHD Excellence Awards. This was a great honour and thanks goes to the general manager of the Griffith Base Hospital, Joanne Garlick, for the nomination.
LHAC chairs have been successful with this award in the past three years with Syd Dudley, and Finley and Garth Hungerford receiving the awards in 2023 and 2022 respectively.
A free pop-up vaccination clinic has been organised by the LHAC with thanks to the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network's Community Support Grants. We are partnering with John Dodd Pharmacy who will be administering COVID-19 and Influenza vaccinations to the Muslim community onsite at the mosque in Benerembah Street from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, June 28.
The LHAC will be partnering with local preschools to deliver an information session in the coming weeks to parents who have children attending the Goodstart Early Learning Centres.
Families been asked to complete a survey with suggestions for topics which could include anything such as information on the Oral Health Clinic, access to paediatricians, vaccinations and immunisations etc.
LHAC members will be present at the Griffith Agricultural Show on Sunday, October 6 with a display and lots of information. We look forward to having chat about our role in the community and how you can get involved.
NAIDOC week is fast approaching and Safe Haven will be holding a community event on Thursday, June 27 from 12pm to 3pm at their premises at 81 Kooyoo St. The day will feature a Welcome to Country, barbeque with kangaroo meat, beading and bracelet making, cultural painting and homemade damper and native flavoured jams. The LHAC is encouraging the community to attend and enjoy what's on offer.
For more information contact LHAC Chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 and don't forget to like and follow our Facebook page at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC.
