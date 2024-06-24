Phone call on way home sees Havana picked in NSWCHS Opens side at just 15

An up-and-coming Griffith touch star received a shock phone call, which resulted in her being selected for two NSWCHS touch teams for the National Youth Championships.
Havana Cook had just spent time in the Riverina Open Girls side that was competing in the NSWCHS Touch Football Final in Taren Point.
Alongside fellow Murrumbidgee Regional High School-Griffith student Georgia Matthews, as well as sisters Jayda and Armanhi, the Riverina side finished fourth in the competition.
With that in mind, the Cook family had packed up and started the trip back to Griffith thinking that a call up was unlikely given the Riverina side had been knocked out in the semi finals by Sydney West.
There was an outside chance with the Riverina coach saying Havana was on their radar, and a phone call confirmed her selection.
"I had no idea that it was coming and wasn't expecting it at all," she said.
"We just jumped in the car after losing the semi and then got the phone call on the way home."
Having been selected in the under 15s side earlier in the year, it sets up a busy time for the talented sportswoman.
The under 15s National Youth Championship will take place in July while the opens will be at the end of September, both at Coffs Harbour.
It presents a busy training schedule with plenty of travel for Havana, but a packed schedule isn't something she is unfamiliar with.
"I'm training basically five days a week," she said.
"Whether it be going to Sydney for the camps or League Tag training for both senior and juniors at Yenda."
Havana will have two training camps in Sydney and one in Nelson Bay for the opens side ahead of the tournament.
