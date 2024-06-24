Goals make the difference for the Blacks in nail-biting women's clash

The Griffith Blacks have maintained their unbeaten start to the SIRU women's season after surviving another test against the Tumut Bulls at Jarrah Oval.
The two played out a tense encounter earlier in the season where the Blacks survived what had been their toughest test so far, and the return clash proved to be just as close.
Mele Lolotonga, Lele Katoa and Megan Lonsdale helped the Blacks get into a good position, but the Bulls weren't going away with three tries of their own.
What proved to be the difference was two goals to Katoa and one to Lonsdale to the Bulls one to see the Blacks hold on for a 21-17 victory.
The four-point victory means the Blacks have picked up eight wins from as many games to set up the top of the table clash at Exies Oval next weekend.
They will play host to Waratahs with an eight-point gap between the sides on the ladder, and the Griffith side will look to replicate their 23-point win earlier in the season.
