The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Goals make the difference for the Blacks in nail-biting women's clash

By Liam Warren
June 24 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks have maintained their unbeaten start to the SIRU women's season after surviving another test against the Tumut Bulls at Jarrah Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.