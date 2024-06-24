Hanwood fall to rare defeat, while Yoogali FC are victorious in Leonard Cup

It was a rare Sunday morning out at Hanwood Oval as the Hanwood Leonard Cup side fell to a defeat at home when they took on Wagga United.
The Wagga United side had been one of the form sides of the competition and after having had the better of the chances the visitors were able to take the lead with a goal to Tamara Cochrane after 23 minutes.
The home side was able to restore parity just after the half-hour mark when Beth Piva was able to get to a charged down shot first and bury the second chance to see the sides head to halftime locked at 1-all.
The visitors took the lead again12 minutes after the break from the penalty spot as a Imogen Zuccato was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and Emma-Lee Pullen was able to beat the outstretch hand of Hanwood keeper Maree Cirillo.
Again the home side were able to hit back with Airlee Savage able to head home a Johane Oberholzer corner but the score remained level for just 60 seconds as Rhiannon Anthony scored almost from the kick off.
With 12 minutes left Savage was able to play in Oberholzer to make it 3-3 but as time wound down Wagga United was able to score again with eight minutes left to see United come away witha 4-3 win.
It was a better afternoon for cross-town rivals Yoogali FC as 65th minute strike from Melissa Baquero gave them a 1-0 win over South Wagga.
Hanwood will take on Junee next weekend at Hanwood Oval , while Yoogali FC will host Tolland at Yellow Tail Park.
