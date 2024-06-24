Hanging up the boots is an identity challenge for veterans

Learning to be a civilian again is a huge identity challenge for many veterans who navigate a life of freedom after years in service.
It's been five months since Shane Kelly was medically discharged from the army where he had spent the last 16 years.
He's looking for work as a photographer and navigating the world of making veteran claims.
"It hasn't been that hard at the moment, but it's going to start getting hard because I'm starting to look for photography jobs," Mr Kelly said.
The ex-soldier sought help from the Veteran Wellbeing Centre in Wagga to assist with claims and finding employment.
"Working with these guys, it's been great, a lot of claims have gone through and a lot of them have actually been successful," he said.
"The work that these guys has done for me and my friends, has been amazing."
For some transitioning veterans, the shift from life in service to a life without strict routine can take a toll on their mental health.
Yolanda Scriven's husband has been in the army for 15 years, and she says her husband has lost more friends to mental health than armed conflict.
In April, Ms Scriven raised funds for veteran mental health by shaving her head.
She believes the biggest challenge to veterans leaving the army is not being surrounded by comrades.
"They're shaped into these well-oiled machines, and when they leave the army they find themselves floundering a little bit," she said.
"They don't have the constant people with them telling them what to do and where to be."
For herself as an army wife, adjusting to life on the move is a major challenge, but the community of other spouses has helped her find her roots in Wagga.
"The constant readjusting, and having to live almost as a single mum 50 per cent of the time," she said.
"Myself and the kids are very resilient, because you have to be, you've got no other choice."
When Kara Jordan left the defence force, she experienced a "loss of identity" and sought help from veteran counselling service Open Arms.
She now works for the organisation, helping others in her shoes.
"You've been trained a certain way, to think and to feel, which is engrained through military training," she said.
"You go into civilian sector, and you've got a brain, you've got personality, you can use those. It's kind of like rediscovering who you are as a person."
Ms Jordan uses her own experience to help other veterans who are experiencing the same challenges she did.
"Having that level of understanding has been really helpful, and so being able to provide that back to other people, I find really valuable."
The Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre officially opened its $500,000 refurbished space which was funded by a federal government grant, on June 21.
The funding helped upgrades to the centre's conferencing system, soundproofing and purchasing a new car.
It's been over 30 years since Mr Sullivan exited the defence force after 25 years of service, but he enjoys visiting the centre for a chat.
"I really enjoy the wellbeing centre, I love the people, they're very professional," he said.
"It's just a friendly place to go talk, and relax and chat."
Centre manager Charlotte Webb enjoys that she can give back to the veteran community, and help assist with connecting them to the community.
"They have very specific needs as veteran and family members, but they are still part of our wider community," she said.
The centre helps veterans with learning skills they wouldn't have needed during their time in the defence force, including healthcare, housing and employment.
