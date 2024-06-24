The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Hanging up the boots is an identity challenge for veterans

Emily Anderson
By Emily Anderson
Updated June 24 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
Veteran Shane Kelly left the defence force in January 2024 and is now looking for work as a photographer. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Veteran Shane Kelly left the defence force in January 2024 and is now looking for work as a photographer. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Learning to be a civilian again is a huge identity challenge for many veterans who navigate a life of freedom after years in service.

Reporter

Emily is a reporter for The Daily Advertiser, based in Wagga. She loves keeping people in the loop about what's going on around them, and getting to the bottom of a good story. Got a lead - big or small? Flick an email to emily.anderson@austcommunitymedia.com.au Follow on insta @emilywyanderson

