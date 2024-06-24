Missed conversions hurt Black and Whites as they fall to third

In one of the surprises of the season so far, the Black and Whites have dropped two points off the pace after a defeat at home to TLU Sharks in Group 20 League Tag.
Niumai Serukabaivata, Hollie Penrith and Leilah-Jane Little crossed for the Panthers, while a double to Matilda Porquet and one to Amber Benson helped the Sharks keep pace.
The difference in the end proved to be the goal kicking with Mackenna Clarke kicking two for the Sharks while Shailyn Williams for the Panthers saw the TLU side able to come away with a 16-14 victory.
Meanwhile, the other two sides, Yenda and Leeton, remain locked in a fight for the minor premiership.
The Blueheelers were able to stay hot on the heels of the Greens after coming away with a 28-point win at Wade Park over Hay.
Larnee McDonald, Jordan Payne, Jenna Richards and Amelia Lolotonga were among the try scorers for the home side, who stay just behind the Leeton side by just a points difference of just two less than the Greens.
Leeton maintained their spot at the top of the table with a shutout victory over Waratahs at Exies Oval.
Off the back of a mistake from the hosts, Leeton was able to open the scoring when Montanna McCann found her way over in the corner.
The Greens were then able to capitalise on a repeat set close to the line, Connie Weekes was able to spot a hole in the line and get over next to the post.
After seeing off a period pinned on their own line after a scrappy, they were able to hold the Waratahs out and then push the margin out further when Elli Gill found her way over while another soon after to Taylah Axtill saw Leeton leading 18-0 at the break.
Gill was able to get her second early in the second half while Mackenzie Lee got over in the corner to lock up the 26-0 win to the Greens.
Finally, off the back of three straight losses, West Wyalong found their way back into the winner's circle with a 54-point victory at Ron Crowe Oval against DPC Roosters.
After a tense opening 10 minutes, Ava Lemon was able to find her way over and that set the rest of the first half in motion.
Emma Bayley and Janae Downey were able to push the margin out to 16 points at the break.
The Mallee Chicks ran away with the game in the second half, starting with two tries in the space of two minutes to Lemon and Olivia Downey.
Olivia Downey would score a quick fire hat-trick while both Lemon and Janae Downey both scored three each as West Wyalong came away with a 54-0 victory.
