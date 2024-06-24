What happens if nobody runs for Council

Local government elections are approaching, with councils across the state electing new community leaders in September 2024
At the next elections, the number of council seats will drop from 12 to nine - but with only one person showing up to any councillor information sessions, it's becoming an increasingly likely possibility that Griffith may not have enough interest from the community to fill the seats.
The current Griffith City Council staff and councillors have urged the community to get involved, and the need for incentives was a key debate in favour of raising the pay rate of councillors at a recent meeting - though ultimately, the budget came first and the pay will remain the same.
Currently, only Graeme Bell has announced his intention to run for council while five councillors have announced intentions to re-contest - leaving three seats up for grabs.
Mayor Doug Curran has previously attributed attacks on social media as a potential reason for the lack of interest.
"I'm genuinely concerned people are not participating because of the social media backlash," Cr Curran said.
"Normally when we have an issue like the SRV, people put up their hand to run as they don't agree or want to see change. That hasn't happened."
A spokesperson for the Australian Electoral Commission said that the situation was not unheard of, and a by-election would be held if there weren't enough candidates to fill the needed seats.
"This does happen sometimes. In the circumstance that not enough candidates nominate for the election, the candidates that have successfully nominated are declared elected," they said.
"At a later date, a by-election will be held to fill the remaining vacancies. The by-election must be held within three months of the original close of nominations date."
With nominations closing on August 14, a by-election would need to be held by November 14 in order to fill the seats.
An in-person presentation on council nominations will be held on June 24 from 6pm at Griffith City Council chambers on Benerembah Street.
Nominations must be filed for August 14. More information is available at elections.nsw.gov.au.
