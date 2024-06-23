Nightmare away trip for Yoogali SC as Gungahlin put them to the sword

It was a day to forget for Yoogali SC after they fell 9-0 at the hands of Gungahlin United in Canberra on Sunday afternoon.
Coming up against a side that had failed to score in the past three games, Yoogali SC was looking to continue its improvement, but it was a tough start as the home side took the lead after just four minutes through Shandon Whitehead.
It took a turn when Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu was able to convert from the spot to make it 2-0 after 10 minutes, but the visitors almost pulled on back as Robbie Rimmer was able to force a save from Aidan Munford as they looked to get back into the game.
While Ahmed-Shaibu had a second penalty saved by Michael De Paoli, Gungahlin were able to add a third through Romeo Parsa.
While Yoogali SC looked brighter in the back half of the first half, Whitehead added a second to see the United side leading 4-0 at the break.
Nine minutes after the break Daniel Olaoye made it a five goal lead while Augustine Bangura added another on the hour-mark.
The task ahead of YOogali SC became more difficult with 25 minutes remaining when Luke Pandolfo received a second yellow, and Jeremy Habtemariam added to the woes with Gungahlin's seventh.
Michael Katsoulis came off the bench to add another eighth, while Bangura added his second with four minutes of regulation time remaining to wrap up the comfortable win for Gungahlin.
It was a tough weekend for the club, with the under-23s falling to a 5-2 defeat to United. Jonathon John scored for Yoogali just before the break, while Tyson Ward added a late consolation.
Yoogali SC take on Tigers FC next weekend.
