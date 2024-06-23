Black and Whites hold off quick finishing Sharks to stay second

The Black and Whites have ensured they stay in second after seeing off a challenging TLU Sharks outfit with a 30-24 win at Solar Mad Stadium.
The home side were able to make a strong start to the game with Moahoni Lelei able to spin out of a tackle to get the ball down and he was followed over quickly by Jarrad Wiliams after a penalty close to the line.
Sehmmy Tawake made it three straight tries after he broke 20 metres to dive over and make it 18-0 early.
The Sharks were able to hit back, with Thomas Byrnes and Dylan Bendall getting over to make it a six-point game.
The Black and Whites were able to respond with Epeli Serukabaivata, and Brodie Mirtschin pushing the margin back out to 18 points.
Not to be counted out Lincon Kirby found his way over for the Sharks and while Bendall scored his second, the Panthers held on for a six-point win.
Meanwhile, a fast start to both halves saw DPC Roosters come away from Ron Crowe Oval with a 48-22 win over West Wyalong.
Joe Peato and Kane Simpson crossed inside the opening 10 minutes, and Peato added a second before halftime to see the visitors leading 22-16 at the break.
Guy Thompson, Simpson and a third to Peato saw the Roosters score 16 points inside the opening eight minutes of the second half to all but put the game to bed.
Peato scored his fourth of the afternoon to wrap up the 26-point win.
Finally, at Wade Park, doubles to Henry Taylor and Charlie Tiaina helped the Blueheelers come away with a 50-6 win over Hay.
