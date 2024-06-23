Andreazza double sees Hanwood take bragging rights in Pascoe Cup

Hanwood has taken first blood in the Pascoe Cup local derby after coming away with a 2-0 win against Yoogali FC in enemy territory.
The visitors had the first clear-cut chance of the game when Antoine Mancini-Terrazas got a shot away, but Joseph Iirilli was able to turn it away.
They didn't have to wait too long to open the scoring as after a scramble in the six-yard box, Hanwood captain Daniel Andreazza was open on the far post for the tap-in.
Yoogali FC had a couple of chances to get back level through Joey Romeo and Michael Perre, but Nick Zappala was equal to what was on offer.
On his return to the Hanwood side, Joey Schirripa was able to whip in a free kick, and while Andreazza turned his initial header onto the crossbar, he made no mistake with the follow-up to make it 2-0.
Andreazza almost had a third just before the break but Iirilli turned it away to keep it at a two-goal margin.
It was a end-to-end contest in the second half with Jacob Rizzeri having the best chance for the home side to pull a goal back while Nazareno Tello broke quickly from midfield and forced a save from Irilli to see the score end at 2-0.
Hanwood coach Gabriel Abdala was happy to be able to take the bragging rights over the cross-town rivals.
"Regardless of where either team is on the table, these are the games that get you a bit excited because of the emotions, and you always want to get it over the team in the same town," he said.
"You want that high intensity, passion and feeling because that is why you play sport, you play it because you love it.
"I can guarantee that both teams are walking off the park saying that was a good hard game of football."
The return of Schrippa is seen as a massive advantage for the Hanwood side to help guide the young outfit around the park.
"That was the mindset behind the decision," he said.
"We are trying to develop the future for the club, but when you have someone like Joey Schirppa come in and add that experience, sense of calmness and leadership, all of a sudden, you don't just have Daniel Andreazza as captain and Danny Johnson as another old head.
"They can just guide the younger players around the field and the game."
