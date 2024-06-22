Blacks match in first half but fall in longest road trip to Tumut

A solid first-half performance gave the Griffith Blacks hope, but the Tumut Bulls were able to run away with the game in the second half at Jarrah Oval.
While the Blacks fell behind after just three minute when Jonathon Carmody found his way over for the Bulls they were able to answer 23 minute later with Colby Edis crashing over to level the scores at 7-all.
A penalty goal and try to the Bulls saw the Blacks trailing 17-7 at the break, with a 10-point margin being a good start to their longest trip of the season.
Three unanswered tries and a couple of penalty goals had the Bulls leading 44-7 with 12 minutes remaining.
The Blacks were able to hit back not long after the third penalty goal, but that was as close as they would get as the Bulls came away with a 44-14 win.
The Bulls were able to take out the second-grade clash as well with a 33-12 win, with Isaac Baratto and Tauwalo Manila getting over for Griffith.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.