Rowston, Delves late withdrawals as Swans fall outside the top five

Harry Collins starred up forward for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes as the Goannas claimed a big 59-point win against Griffith.
Collins finished with six goals as the Goannas secured a 19.11 (125) to 9.12 (66) victory against an undermanned Swans outfit.
The Swans were already without Sam Foley and Tom Trevaskis and they were then dealt a further blow as Henry Delves and Jack Rowston were late outs.
After conceding the opening goal of the first term to the Swans through Jordan Whitworth, the Goannas then kicked five of the next six to heading into quarter time up by 18 points.
Nathan Richards then kicked the first of the second quarter to bring the margin back to two goals, however MCUE then bounced back with the next five to head into the main break up by 41 point.
The Goannas kicked the first four goals after halftime to get out to a game-high 66-point lead before the Swans hit back with the next three through Jack Neyland, Tom Baxter and Billy Evans.
MCUE then kicked five goals to three in the final term as they posted their seventh win of the year.
It's the first time the Goannas have exceeded 100 points this season and MCUE coach Nelson Foley admitted their scoreboard performance was probably the most pleasing aspect of their win against the Swans.
The Swans hopes of getting into the top five hinge on getting a positive result next weekend when they play host to their arch rivals Leeton Whitton who are now level with the Griffith side on the ladder after a win over Narrandera.
