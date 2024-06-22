Strength in defence helps Waratahs extend unbeaten run to eight

The Waratah Tigers have completed what is one of the toughest things in sport and completed a round undefeated after a 20-6 win over Leeton at Exies Oval.
The Griffith side came into the game on a run of seven unbeaten games, the last loss in the corresponding clash in round two, and it was the home side were able to strike first after eight minutes as Ulukaulupe Akolo making a 45-metre break to score under the post.
Leeton were able to give themselves a chance to get back into the game and while the first couple of sets were held out by the Waratahs defence, Jayke Stevenson was eventually able to crash over to level the scores.
The Greens would have the last chance of the half, but a grubber from the returning Tyler O'Connell went dead before Braydon Doolan could get the ball down to see it locked at 6-all at halftime.
It was a similar start to the second half with Isileli Kaifoto getting over after the Tahs were able to keep the ball alive but unlike the first half, they didn't invite the pressure from the Leeton side.
Instead, Sinamaki Tatofi made it a 10-point margin, and the Waratahs then held out some sustained pressure from Leeton but were able to hold them out.
With time running out, Waratahs were able to all but wrap up the game when Moses Lolohea crossed in the corner to lock in the 20-6 win.
Waratahs coach Wiliie Lolohea knows his side needs to be better to avoid spending prolonged periods defending.
"It was an arm wrestle in the first half, and going in at 6-all, we knew we needed to bring some more energy," he said.
"We defended way too much, and if we are able to spend that energy in attack, you can see what we are capable of doing."
While knowing his side had to do a lot of defending, to only concede one try was a real highlight.
"The boys never took a backwards step, and I think we defended five straight sets on our line, and they couldn't get through," he said.
"To keep them to just one try, I am very happy."
With the eight straight game unbeaten, those around the competition could see the side as a dark horse for the competition in 2024 but Lolohea isn't buying into the labels.
"I don't like labels too much, but if people want to call us dark horses, they can," he said.
"We are just going to keep doing our thing. We don't consider ourselves dark horses. We are just here to play the game as well as we can."
Waratahs will hope the bye doesn't derail their progress when they return to take on DPC Roosters, who take on Leeton next weekend.
