Griffith local tells of growing up here in new book

Entrepreneur Daizy Maan, a former Griffith local, has written part of her story into an upcoming book - sharing parts of her journey growing up in Griffith as the only Indian girl in her year level.
'Growing Up Indian in Australia' is an upcoming book from Black Inc Books - and Ms Maan has included a powerful chapter about her experiences in Griffith and a life-changing journey to New Delhi.
Ms Maan spent her first 15 years growing up in Griffith, and the story covers parts of her childhood and family struggles before spending time in New Delhi and finding connection.
"I grew up in a very conservative family, it talks a little bit about racism and also growing up in that household," Ms Maan said.
"My mum put me on a flight to India when I was 14, so it's a bit about how I got to understand her values by going to live there for four months in the tiny house she grew up in in New Delhi."
While largely about her trip to New Delhi and learning to understand her mother's upbringing and character, the story lightly touches on racism experienced while in high school in Griffith and the effects of that.
Ms Maan said she hoped things were improving.
"I'm not sure but I hope. It's always harder in smaller towns - they're in their own little world," she said.
"Small towns mean you have rich relationships with others so when there was racism, often it was from friends. I learnt to smile and get on with it, it was just humour. There was a time that it was acceptable to make jokes about race but we've moved on."
In addition to now founding and running the Australian South Asian Centre, Ms Maan now hosts a comedy show exclusively featuring talented South Asian female comedians.
She said after seeing the Shaheedi Tournament, she was motivated to bring the show to Griffith next year - in between working on a longer memoir.
Below is an excerpt from Ms Maan's story 'Bushy Eyebrows' in 'Growing up Indian in Australia.'
Bushy Eyebrows
Daizy Maan
Boys weren't interested in me in high school until I was fourteen and my one bushy eyebrow became two. Thanks to a tweezer.
I recall overhearing a conversation between Krista and Jake. Krista asked Jake who he found cute in our year, and after a hesitant smile he mentioned my name. I couldn't help but grin, savouring that sweet moment of adolescent validation. It was the first time I'd heard a boy say I was cute. But the smile faded as Krista scoffed, 'Yuck, she's Indian!' Jake, seeking redemption, quickly added, 'I was just joking.'
My heart sank. I would always be lesser than the Italians and Australians in my town. Even when I had my first boyfriend, a 'popular' Italian boy, his friends made fun of him for dating an Indian girl. My Italian friend's grandmother told me that when she moved to Australia, the Australian kids mocked her thick accent and laughed at the salami sandwiches she brought to school. 'They called us wogs and told us to go back to where we came from,' she said. I contemplated why their grandchildren directed those very taunts towards us. It's interesting how racism works.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.