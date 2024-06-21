Griffith local tells of growing up here in new book

My heart sank. I would always be lesser than the Italians and Australians in my town. Even when I had my first boyfriend, a 'popular' Italian boy, his friends made fun of him for dating an Indian girl. My Italian friend's grandmother told me that when she moved to Australia, the Australian kids mocked her thick accent and laughed at the salami sandwiches she brought to school. 'They called us wogs and told us to go back to where we came from,' she said. I contemplated why their grandchildren directed those very taunts towards us. It's interesting how racism works.