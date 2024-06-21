'I had no money': Darlington Point car thief awaits sentencing

A man who stole two cars and $100 worth of fuel will be sentenced in the Griffith Local Court in August.
Jack Hannan from Darlington Point appeared via video link from Junee Correctional Facility on June 19, pleading guilty to several offences.
They include two counts of actual offence - take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, two counts of learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester and one count of dishonestly obtain property by deception.
The court was told on two separate occasions the 28-year-old stole vehicles with keys left in the ignition parked out the front of Griffith fast food outlets.
The first involved a Toyota Camry at McDonald's on Banna Avenue around 8.45pm on March 26.
After the driver had entered the restaurant, the accused noticed the keys in the ignition, got in behind the wheel and drove to Darlington Point.
The car was later discovered by police at the Darlington Point town common on Wednesday, March 27 and DNA samples matched the profile of the accused.
A second incident occurred at Dominoes on Banna Avenue around 8.23pm April 5.
As with the first incident, keys were left in the ignition of a Toyota Hilux parked along the curb outside the restaurant.
Again, Hannan took the car and drove to Darlington Point but not before filling the tank with $100 worth of fuel at the Hanwood Metro Petroleum and leaving without paying.
The incident, along with the one at McDonald's, was captured on CCTV.
Police would discover the vehicle on April 10, not far from where the first had been left.
Days earlier on April 7 Hannan was located by police at a Darlington Point residence where they discovered he was also the holder of a learners permit.
In court, magistrate Trevor Khan noted the offences appeared to have been unplanned.
"I have two take conveyances, both which seem unplanned," he said.
"You jump in the car, head to Darlington Point... in both cases you do that instead of taking a taxi?
"I had no money," Hannan replied.
The court heard mental health was a factor and magistrate Khan adjourned the case to obtain a pre-sentence report.
"The report will be relevant for a potential term of imprisonment and for a parole board," he told Hannan.
"So, cooperate and we will see how we go."
The matter was adjourned to August 2 for sentencing.
There have been repeated warnings and an extensive campaign by police for drivers to lock their vehicles and ensure valuables aren't left inside in Griffith.
According to recent BOSCAR statistics, in the 12 months to March this year there were 369 motor vehicle thefts and 889 incidents of steal from motor vehicle.
In the 12 months to March 2020 there were 359 incidents of motor vehicle theft and 1013 steal from motor vehicle incidents.
