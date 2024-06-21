Harvest trail office closure 'will hurt', but services assured: here's why

Madec's office on Yambil Street will close at the end of the month.
It's comes as the result of the federal government's budget announcement that it would cease funding the Harvest Trail Service and Harvest Trail Information Services programs.
The physical office is one of six to shut, with the programs having been run for over 20 years, supplying some 10,000 people with harvest work yearly.
Despite the closure, Madec will continue to operate in Griffith, with working from home staff to assist employers and workers provide solutions in the region.
Of particular note, a highly regarded harvest card along with education and training services will continue to be offered.
Chief operations officer Louise Williams says Madec will continue to offer a range of labour solutions for both short and long term positions.
"Our services and support for agriculture, horticulture and a range of other industries goes well beyond the Harvest Trail Service," Ms Williams said.
"Madec holds the employment services contract through Workforce Australia, provides training and education programmes via our Registered Training Organisation, and offers workforce labour solutions via the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.
"It also has a ready pool of working holiday makers, temporary work visa holders, overseas students, and local candidates.
"We'll offer clients who have relied on Harvest Trail Services in the past a range of alternative labour options and support, including supply of PALM workers, permanent and temporary staffing solutions, payroll, human resources and safety advice," she said.
That was how Ms Williams described the company's reaction to the federal government's announcement of scrapping funding for the programs.
"It came at short notice and at an incredibly difficult time for growers, with many undertaking their labour forecast for the year ahead," she said.
"We don't see the logic in what the government did.
"Our data tells us we have supplied more than 10,000 workers with short-term harvest work each year.
"Without that service as a labour solution, there's concern over how the need will be met."
Madec has worked with over 150 farmers in Griffith and the surrounding area over the years and has connected 4000 people with harvest work.
In the MIA, harvest never ends, with grapes, citrus, almonds, cotton and a host of other commodities always in need of labour.
"Not having the office will be tricky in some ways," Ms Williams said.
"But it's important to note Madec as an organisation is not closing.
"We do supply other workforce solutions to growers, as well as labour-hire which has always been done online, and that will continue," she said.
"The harvest card used by growers will continued to be offered from our central office.
"That card has proven an essential item for workers as it includes their working right status and work health and safety online program check.
"It means if any worker with that card goes to the farm-gate, the farmer can have confidence."
But undoubtedly the loss of the office will have some set backs.
"Without a physical office it's not front of mind," she said.
"It will remove our physical presence and branding.
"The ability of a walk-in opportunity will also be lost," Ms Williams said.
But as a result, the company will look to hone what the online world can offer.
"We are confident of creating contact via social media including Instagram and TikTok," she said.
"Essentially we will be changing the way we brand ourselves."
She expects online to be a boon in areas such as training and education.
"As we all know, in today's world, we don't always need an office in town," she said.
"All our phone lines will continue to be monitored, and we have people on the ground, helping industry fill workforce needs.
"We can still deliver anywhere online, including the PALM scheme which has horticultural roles available in the Griffith area."
"If you look at it holistically, it's a great labour solution, particularly for agriculture," Ms Williams said.
"But there are pressures of it in the required hours of which the government stepped back from a more stringent change.
"In the next 12 months growers will be able to average 120 hours over a four week period; the proposed change was going to be 30 hours week in and out which would have been untenable for our clients," she said.
"While it's still a little restrictive, it does give the grower more flexibility.
"We're also seeing a reduced number of PALM workers and are looking to bring them in for full time arrangements.
"The positive of the program is workers brought into the country are incredibly loyal, hard working and they want to return year on year.
"That gives growers confidence of their competence."
The office will officially cease operating on June 28.
Contact can be made via phone on 1800 062 332 or via the Madec website.
