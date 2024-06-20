New base hospital on track for 2025 opening

The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment is well underway, with the three-storey Clinical Services Building on track to be complete in early 2025.
The 250 million dollar project has been coming along, and after the completion of the non-clinical services building in 2021 - the clinical services building is the next step to creating Griffith's major health centre.
Once the clinical services building is finished, the next steps will be transferring patients and ensuring the new facility is ready before bringing down the old buildings.
"Once the new hospital opens, work will focus on the demolition of redundant buildings, carpark construction, refurbishment of the Ambulatory Care Hub to accommodate community-based services, and extensive landscaping of the health campus," a spokesperson for health infrastructure said.
"Construction of the new hospital is on track and expected to be completed in early 2025. This will be followed by an operational commissioning period before health services are transferred from the current hospital."
The update comes after the announcement that Griffith would be receiving part of a $274 million boost to help increase staffing at the new hospital, although the exact split of the funding has not been released.
The money will be split between Griffith Base Hospital as well as Bowral, Sutherland, Wentworth, Cowra, Cooma, Glen Innes and the Tweed Hospital.
LHAC chairwoman Margaret King said that the new hospital would likely attract more staff, though NSWNMA representative Kristy Wilson wasn't so confident.
"Given that we've got a brand new hospital that will be up and running in a matter of months ... if that's not a big incentive in your favour, then I don't know what is," said Ms King.
"With the new hospital coming, how are we going to attract and retain staff to work in this hospital? It's hard enough just to get a house out here anyway," said Ms Wilson.
