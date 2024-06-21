Griffith nurses disappointed after state budget announcement

Nurses and midwives at Griffith Base Hospital have added their voice to a statewide call from the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association after the state budget didn't address their pay and condition concerns.
Griffith branch secretary and councillor for the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Kristy Wilson said that they were disappointed in the state budget.
"It's disappointing that they've only offered public servants a 10.5 per cent increase over the three years. Our claim has gone in for a 15 per cent pay rise and some condition changes as well," she said.
"Definitely disappointed in light of the fact that nursing hasn't had any significant pay rise in a decade, and with the new hospital coming, how are we going to attract and retain staff to work in this hospital."
Ms Wilson promised that they would continue to fight for what they needed and deserved, but the form of that fight was yet to be decided.
While not ruling it out, she said it wasn't likely to be in the form of the statewide strikes of 2022, but potentially rallies or marches.
"As a group and a union, we'll continue to push for our claim. That's what our members are asking for, so it's what we'll stand behind," she said.
"We're in no better position than we were in when we were doing the strikes."
At a statewide level, the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association called the state budget a 'missed opportunity' to invest in healthcare workers, particularly noting a lack of any additional funding for the Safe Staffing Levels policy.
After years of campaigning for nurse-to-patient ratios, the state government agreed in September 2023, allocating funding to introduce ratios of one nurse to three patients - beginning with emergency departments.
The union has said this money won't be enough to cover the amount of hiring they need to do to hit the ratios within four years.
"While the government has invested in the initial introduction of nurse-to-patient ratios in emergency departments, the current funding won't cover all wards and units in all public hospitals," said NSWNMA secretary Shaye Candish.
Ms Wilson said she wasn't sure when Griffith was included in the rollout, and questioned where the state government was going to find enough nurses without increasing pay.
