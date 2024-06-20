Community volunteer avoids an 'excessive' $800 fine for illegal parking

A Griffith volunteer has avoided a hefty fine after accidentally parking in a disabled parking bay without a permit in Yambil Street.
The matter came before the Griffith Local Court on June 19 where Judith Narelle Hall gave a heartfelt apology over the matter of stop in a disabled parking area - no current permit displayed.
It was heard a fallen disabled parking sign had largely led to the error which, the court was told, attracted a fine that was almost as much as her weekly pension.
"My sincere apologies are extended and I wish to state the circumstances that led to this," she told the court.
"On April 4 I parked outside Bowman's Real Estate near Can Assist where I am a volunteer.
"I later received a letter that I had parked in a disabled spot without a permit ... when I went back to the parking spot with my son, I saw the blue disabled parking stencil.
"I also noticed a disabled parking sign that had fallen over into the garden which I photographed and sent to Service NSW," she said.
"On the morning I parked I checked for a sign and didn't see one, so I believed I had parked legally."
It was heard the fine, worth over $800, had caused her some concern, describing it as "excessive".
"That's basically my pension, however I do understand that it's important those disabled areas are available for those in need," she said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan didn't hesitate in dismissing the matter.
"I accept you're a person of good character and do very good work in the community," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.