Cops seize 100 bags of cannabis buds in Riverina stop, driver charged

A man has been charged and 100 bags of cannabis seized after a car was stopped on a Riverina road this week.
About 7am on Tuesday, June 18, police stopped a Kia Carnival travelling on Burley Griffin Way heading towards Temora.
Police allege about 50 kilograms of cannabis bud was found inside the vehicle.
The driver - a man - was breath and drug tested by officers attached to the Riverina Police District and he allegedly returned a positive drug test reading.
His vehicle was searched and offices allegedly found 100 individually sealed plastic bags of cannabis bud.
The total seizure weighed just under 50kg.
The driver was arrested and taken to Temora police station where he was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs.
He was refused bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.