Drug and Action Team needs your help to combat youth drug and alcohol abuse

Griffith's Community Drug and Action Team, or CDAT, are urging the community to get involved in preventing youth drug and alcohol abuse.
The team have been busy leading the charge against vaping, and recently hosted an enlightening presentation from Sarah Williams about drink spiking, but are keen to keep up the momentum with community involvement.
CDAT's Peta Dummett said that they were hoping to put extra effort into locally targeted efforts, and wanted to hear from all parts of the community on how to ensure the youth have safe, drug-free events.
"We're hoping to develop some new initiatives in the next year ... we're talking about empowering youth and working with young people to ensure they can have a happy and healthy lifestyle," she said.
"We've been talking to the PCYC about putting on youth discos, we're keen to partner with other organisations that support our work ... they can be just simple things but they're really powerful to get them out of those environments and into a safer one."
Ms Dummett said that vaping was still the priority issue, and said the city needed to get it under control before it got worse.
"That needs to be addressed before it gets any worse. It's become such a big problem, especially around young people who don't understand how bad vaping is for their health," she said.
"At a local level, we have to encourage people in the community not to take up vapes at all so we're encouraging people to come up with local initiatives to address their own concerns. It's definitely targeting local issues - not statewide or Australia-wide ones."
She encouraged people to consider joining CDAT, but said that wasn't required to participate in the AGM and contribute ideas.
"It's not a huge amount of time or effort. We can share responsibilities across a group of people, we're allocated funding every year to develop these initiatives, so we're not hunting for cash or fundraising. It's just developing those initiatives."
The CDAT AGM will be held at midday on June 25, at the Griffith Community Centre. All are welcome.
