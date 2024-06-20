Three fantastic festivals expected to draw crowds in the coming months

September and October are set to be big months for Darlington Point, with three proposed festivals to draw the crowds and create unity in the area.
Plans are in place for both the Warangesda and Marrambidya River Festivals to be held in October while the annual Darlington Point Spring Festival is proposed to return in September.
The Warangesda Festival is scheduled to occur from October 19 to 20, with a focus on engaging local, state and national communities to share, remember, educate and connect people to history.
The two-day event is expected to draw some 2000 people for a showcase of the best in First Nations art, music, storytelling, dance and culture.
Some of the expected highlights would include a gallery exhibition, theatre under the stars, dances, and fashions.
For the first time a preview to the event is being organised called the Marrambidya River Festival, slated for October 17, with hopes of it attracting 500 people.
It's hoped to activate public spaces by installing temporary cultural and arts activities, featuring market stalls, food vendors, live performers and children's activities.
Stock Street in Darlington Point will need to be closed, as well as Punt Road and a portion Carrington Street for the event, while stop and go controllers would be installed on Bridge Street.
Burrundi Theatre for Performing Arts act as the project manager and artistic director Kerry Johnson hopes it will be an opportunity for connection and inclusion.
"The concept is to really involve and incorporate Darlington Point, the river and it's heritage - one of the oldest towns in the MIA," she said.
"It will also showcase the Waddi Cultural Centre and hopefully be a great boost for the economy.
"I feel it will be a really innovative opportunity for local artists and young people.
"In relation to the river, it's about healing history, building relationships and foundations for our youth," she said.
Meanwhile, the annual Darlington Point Spring Festival is expected to take place on September 21 at CWA Park.
Hay Road and McAlister Street are expected to be closed for the event.
Murrumbidgee Council will consider endorsing the festivals at its next ordinary meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.