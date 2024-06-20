The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property

How do we give domestic violence victim survivors a voice?

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated June 20 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I recently interviewed a woman who I might describe as a victim of domestic violence. However, she doesn't describe herself that way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.