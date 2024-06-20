Appeal for donations as teen sets sights on international science forum

MRHS Griffith captain Jonathan Davies is reaching for the stars, having been selected to attend a prestigious science forum in the UK next month.
He is appealing to the community to help raise funds for the trip, including for flights, incidental expenses as well as to attend the London International Youth Science Forum program itself.
The 17-year-old has a passion for science and hopes to one day work in the field, calling the chance to attend the forum a 'once in a life-time opportunity.'
"I'll spend 15 days in London which will include tours of Oxford and Cambridge universities and meeting world-renowned, award-winning professors," Jonathan said.
"Around 500 students from seven different countries will take part and the tour will incorporate visits to Big Ben, Stonehenge and other notable land marks.
"I'm very much looking forward to the lectures as well as networking and making connections with those from around the world," he said.
For Jonathan it will be a huge boost as part of his aspirations to complete degrees in aerospace engineering and biomedical science.
"I've been passionate about science for a long time; I take physics, chemistry and biology at school," he said.
"Working in aerospace in Australia is my goal," he said.
"I've got my sights set on either studying at ANU, University of Queensland or another university, but I would also like to spend six months studying abroad and this trip would be relevant in that regard."
His appeal has drawn success thus far, with donations coming in from Griffith and Yenda rotaries, the NSW Police Association and family friends.
With the cost of the program itself at over $6000, he aims to generate as much funds as possible.
"It's an eye-opener how much money is needed to attend but the benefits would just be incredible," his father Alex Davies said.
"In some ways I think if it was a sports-related endeavour there would multiple grant opportunities but unfortunately there isn't much on offer for academic pursuits.
"Essentially he has to raise the funds himself.
"So far, the community has been absolutely amazing with donations. We're really grateful for the support and hope we can reach Jonathan's goal."
As a thank you to the businesses that assist him, he plans to wear sponsored shirts in iconic European locations and plug them on social media.
"It will be a great boost for them and my way of saying thank you," he said.
He aims to embark on the trip later next month and will return in August.
"Being selected was a fairly rigorous process that included letters of recommendation from my teachers, examinations of my school marks and interviews," Jonathan said.
"Dad has been helping me a lot with my fundraising efforts which has been a great learning experience in itself."
Those looking to help Jonathan with his cause can reach him on 0421 772 179 or via email at jon25davies@gmail.com
