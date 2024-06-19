Man arrested over alleged $329k Riverina vape haul

A man is set to face court, after police allegedly seized more than $300,000 worth of vapes during a Riverina road stop this week.
About 12.15pm, on Monday June 17, police attached to Riverina Highway Patrol were conducting stationary testing on the Hume Highway at Tumblong, about 15 kilometres south-east of Gundagai, when they pulled over a Toyota Hiace van.
During a search of the vehicle, police say they uncovered and seized 37 boxes containing 9400 vapes with an estimated street value of $329,000.
The 52-year-old male Victorian driver was arrested and taken to the Gundagai Police Station where police charged him for goods in custody.
The man will appear before the Gundagai Local Court on Friday August 16.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
