Griffith derby set to take centre stage for first time in Pascoe Cup

For the first time in the Pascoe Cup, Griffith will have a local derby as Yoogali FC play host to Hanwood at Yellow Tail Park on Sunday.
While the two sides have faced off during the times since Hanwood left the GDFA senior competition, this will be a clash with extra meaning.
For Yoogali FC coach Ross Marando, this is the clash they have been waiting for since they moved to the Football Wagga competition.
"I think we circled this game on our calendar as soon as we knew we were getting into the Football Wagga competition," he said.
"We have had a great rivalry with Hanwood for the last 50 years, and it is good that the boys will be able to start another chapter.
"We know they are a great outfit, and they have been a benchmark of the Wagga competition for a while now, so there are a number of reasons we are looking forward to this weekend."
It will be a big weekend for the Yoogali FC club as they hold their first Old Boys day while facing off with their local rivals.
"It's something that we haven't done before but we were trying to think of ways that we could say thank you to the people that without them we wouldn't be here," he said.
"Players from 30-40 years ago and players from 10 years ago will come together, and it will be good to see some of the older faces.
"It's been 10 years on since the premiership, which also came against Hanwood, which I was vice-captain on the day. It will be good to have a bit of a laugh and reminisce about that year."
Their are some similarities between the two squads with Marando expecting it to be a game that goes right down to the wire.
"I think what they are doing over there at the moment is great," he said.
"At the start of the year there were some questions about the older boys playing this year but they have a young squad who are fearless and exciting.
"We also have a young squad, so it should be a good game that will go down to the wire."
It will be a meeting between two sides, which have contrasting fortunes, to start the season, with Yoogali FC looking for their first win in four games.
Hanwood on the other hand have made an undefeated start to the season to be sitting third on the ladder and will be coming into the game fresh having had the bye after the long weekend meaning it has been two weeks between clashes.
The added difficult for Yoogali FC will be the absence of regular keeper Adrian Montagner through suspension but Marando has full confidence in his deputy.
"With Adrian out, unfortunately, we will have Joseph Iirilli, who has been playing seconds with Adrian starting so well this season," he said.
"He is excited for the moment and really looking forward to stepping up, and we have total confidence in him. He trained with us on Tuesday night and looked fantastic."
The action starts at 12pm with Yoogali's Leonard Cup clash with South Wagga with the Pascoe Cup derby wrapping up the day at 4pm.
