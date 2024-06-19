Waratahs looking to continue to shake up Group 20 competition

Waratah Tigers will continue in their quest to upset the balance in the Group 20 First Grade competition when they take on Leeton at Exies Oval.
It has been an impressive run for the Waratahs as they are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak which stretches back from their round two defeat to the Greens in Leeton.
Waratahs coach Willie Lolohea feels an adjustment in their mentality has been one of the fundamental changes that has led to their impressive run.
"They were very tough, and we were still finding our feet," he said.
"We have been working on discipline and our attitude since then and we have to get into that grind and embrace it because the arm wrestle is there to be won."
While the Waratahs were able to come away with a pretty convincing win over West Wyalong last weekend, Lolohea still thinks their best is yet to come.
"We had a few missing players against West Wyalong. Jack Simpson was missing, and Shorne Ngu will be missing for a while," he said.
"Even though they were missing, it really showed the depth we have, especially against West Wyalong. I know they had injuries, but they still had a strong squad.
"I still don't think we have played our best game yet. A lot of talk in the halves helped in that game, but we have small things that we can still improve on."
Lolohea was confident that Simpson would be returning for this weekend's clash with Leeton.
If the Waratahs can pick up points this weekend it will complete a full round undefeated for the side and Lolohea feels it comes from an immense belief within the squad.
"This is just a reward for the work that everyone has been putting in as of late," he said.
"I just feel like there are a lot of doors that weren't even close to being opened for use are opening at the moment, and there is a huge belief in our club at the moment that we can really disrupt this competition.
"We know that we can't get complacent, and we still have the whole second half of the season to go. We are just really excited to see how far we can go."
The clash will get underway at 3.45pm on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.