Swans head away for crucial clash in battle for the top five

The Griffith Swans head away on their longest road trip this weekend when they head to Mangoplah to take on the Goannas on Saturday.
Trips out to Mangoplah in recent seasons haven't bee the easiest for the Swans side who know they need to start picking up positive results if they want to stay in the fight for a top five finish.
The fight for that final spot in the top five could become a three-horse race now with Leeton-Whitton's win over Wagga Tigers, and with the Crows taking on Narrandera this weekend, there is a real possibility they could close the gap on the Swans.
Meanwhile, Turvey Park, who are level on points with the Swans, take on the Tigers at Robertson Oval, showing the importance of a strong showing against the Goannas for the Griffith side.
It will be a big weekend for Heath Northey, who is set to play his 50th game this weekend after being a late withdrawal against Collingullie-Wagga last weekend.
Northey debuted for the Swans in 2017 and was a member of the 2018 and 2019 grand final losing sides before leaving the club at the end of 2019.
The experienced forward returned to the club in 2024 to add some experience to the side as well as some goal kicking having kicked 39 goals during his time at the club.
The first grade game will get underway at 2.10pm.
