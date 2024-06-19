Blacks hope to build on positives on their longest road trip to Tumut

The Griffith Blacks will be looking to build on one of the better performances in the local derby when they head off on their longest trip of the season.
This weekend the Blacks will make the long trek to Jarrah Oval to take on the Tumut Bulls in what is usually one of the toughest outings for the club.
Injuries are taking their toll at the club, with Shane Makea's return from injury lasting just 15 minutes last weekend with a hamstring issue, and he will be under a cloud heading into this weekend.
The Blacks were able to pick up a point last weekend and will be hoping to put some more distance between them and the bottom of the table Albury Steamers.
It won't be an easy task with the Bulls looking to hold onto their top four position as they are just a point ahead of Leeton.
In the clash earlier in the season, the Bulls were able to leave Exies Oval with a 50-7 victory.
The first grade clash will kick off at around 3.15pm.
