'Nappies and all': students get real-time experience with 'tiny tots'

Renovations at a Griffith childcare centre have lead to a unique opportunity for TAFE students.
It came as the Dorothy Waide Centre for Early Learning was undergoing extensive renovations, allowing an opportunity to give students an on-campus taste of the job as well as facilitate continued care and education.
Head teacher of early childhood education and care Bobbie Whittaker said the students immersed themselves, gaining a real-time lesson in everything from behavior management to health and hygiene.
"This really put into practice what the students had been learning in theory," Ms Whittaker said.
"Students got to experience some really high-quality interactions and practices, and it was our close relationship with local industry that allowed this event to happen."
It comes as the Australian Government Jobs Outlook predicts an extra 11,000 early childhood educators nationwide will be needed to fill jobs from now until 2026.
Dorothy Waide Centre for Early Learning co-manager Alisha Bradshaw said the collaboration was part of an ongoing relationship between TAFE and the centre.
"It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with the students and teachers, building our connections in the community," Ms Bradshaw said.
"Over the years we've hosted many TAFE NSW students with placements at Dorothy Waide and it's great for the sector, and for the broader community, that we have key relationships like this."
TAFE NSW Griffith is offering both the Certificate III and Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care for semester two, starting in July.
As part of funding from the NSW Budget, several MIA schools have been earmarked as locations to include new preschools, part of a roll-out that marks the biggest expansion of public preschools in NSW history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.