Yoogali SC confident win is within reach as they head to Gungahlin United

After a strong stretch of the season that has seen Yoogali SC start to show positive signs against the best in Canberra, the club knows the first NPL win is right around the corner.
There have been changes made to the style, which has led to Yoogali SC coming close to picking up their first points in the season, including a final minute to O'Connor Knights last weekend.
Coach Luke Santolin feels that it was a mixed feeling at the end of the clash with the Knights.
"It feels more painful the closer we get, but at the same time, it is motivating because we can see that it is right there in front of us and there for the taking," he said.
"A month ago, we could only coach the boys to be competitive, but after the last three weeks, it's time to start thinking differently about ourselves.
"We are scoring goals, defending better and have added new players and, with that, the ability to make substitutions."
The addition of Jonathon and Christopher John in the June transfer window has allowed Yoogali SC to change the way they can approach the end of games.
"We have added two or three attacking players to our roster in the window, so the ability to make changes with 20 minutes to go brings more energy, and that is why we have almost grabbed results right at the end of games," he said.
"As a coach sometimes you can send a message just with the substitutions that you make and by bringing on three attacking players on Sunday, the message is to go for it.
"Having subs and game-changing subs is a brand new dynamic. We know that if we can be in the game until the final 15-20, we can absolutely go for it. It has been an exciting change."
Along with the addition of the attacking players, a change in formation and a consistent squad has also benefited the squad with the addition of Darren Bailey into the centre of defence, adding some stability to the backline.
This weekend will see the Griffith-based club hit the road to take on Gungahlin United and Santolin sees no reason why their form reversal can't continue.
"We played well on the road three weeks ago against Canberra Croatia, and that was before we had the new additions to the squad," he said.
"Travelling or at home it makes no difference to how we play. The boys are geared up, Tuesday was a good training session and Thursday will be better again.
"We are always the underdogs it doesn't matter who we play, we know that we have to leave it all out there on the field. I firmly believe that it is going to click, and we will win multiple games."
