Council to decide on year's budget following community input

Griffith City Council will be making a final decision on the 2024/2025 financial year's budget following community exhibition and input from the community.
Council is required to approve and adopt a budget for the financial year before July 1, meaning the next council meeting is their last opportunity to make any adjustments before the budget is locked in.
The draft plan went on public exhibition after the May 7 extraordinary meeting, and closed for public comment on June 5 after six submissions - although one extra was included despite being submitted late.
Paul Rossetto submitted a range of suggestions for getting Council's finances back on track, but was quick to clarify that he did not intend to run for Griffith City Council again.
"I am full-time farming and full-time share market trading, I don't have time at the moment to join Council again," he said.
Mr Rossetto said that higher rates would lead to a 'higher demographic lifestyle,' and encouraged the council to hire a financial investment manager to help increase their funds.
"By now Council must have a significant pool of funds under the label 'depreciation' ... These funds are for the longer term maintenance of Councils assets. Therefore it makes a lot of sense to invest those funds in the safest growth assets possible," he wrote in his submission.
An anonymous submission from 'Concerned Resident' said that they were alarmed about the amount of money councillors were spending on Christmas events, conferences and different projects.
"Our current councillors need to take some responsibility for the financial position the Council is in, instead of passing the buck," they wrote.
Griffith City Council will also be voting on the license renewals for the Griffith Community FM Association and the Rodeo Club.
The Rodeo Club has asked for an extra year, while the FM Association has asked for a renewal of ten years at the Jubilee Oval. They currently lease the building for a peppercorn rent of one dollar per year - but take on responsibility for all repairs and maintenance.
