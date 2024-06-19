Dozens of new Australians officiated in citizenship ceremony

Close to 30 individuals became new Australians as part of a citizenship ceremony that coincided with Refugee Week.
Held on June 18 in the Griffith Regional Theatre, 29 new citizens from nine countries took pledges, having haled from Pakistan, Spain, New Zealand, the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Samoa, Turkey and Afghanistan.
Citizenship ceremony delegate and Griffith mayor Doug Curran said he was pleased to see so many residents making such an important step.
"On behalf of the minister Andrew Giles and my colleagues, I would like to congratulate all of you on the steps you are taking to become an Australian citizen," Cr Curran said at the event.
"Citizenship is a bond that unites all Australians, whether they are Australian traditional people, first generation migrants or decedents of earlier settlers.
"Our rich heritage stems from those contributions."
Following an Acknowledgement of Country delivered by Aunty Maria Williams, Ellie Andreazza relayed a message in the spirit of the refugee week theme: Finding freedom.
"To live without fear of war, without fear of persecution are just some of the examples from Australia and nations around the globe in this vein," she said.
"Thank you for being part of our Griffith community."
After the new citizens took their pledge, councillor Manjit Lally read aloud their names and introduced them to the stage to meet mayor Doug Curran, before the event concluded with the singing of the national anthem led by councillor Jenny Ellis.
One of those who became a new citizen on the day was Rhea Manaois.
"I arrived from Philippines with my family in 2019 after my husband arrived here for work in 2017," she said.
"He applied for permanent residency for the our family and I am the last to become a citizen.
"We came here because we knew life was busier in Australia, with more benefits in terms of development and more opportunity.
"I enjoyed the ceremony and now that I'm a citizen I can say I've joined my family now, who became citizens in 2022.
"To say I have the same rights as everyone is a great feeling and I love living here in Griffith."
Shamsullah Hassani, along with his brother Noorullah were among those who became citizens on the afternoon.
Haling from Afghanistan, Shamsullah said he felt immensely proud to be a citizen.
"I came here at the end of 2019 so it's great to now officially be an Australian," he said.
"I love living in Griffith; there are many good facilities, a great lifestyle and many opportunities to be embraced."
The Griffith chapter of Rural Australians for Refugees partnered with Griffith City Council for this year's Refugee Week.
It was the first time the annual film screening, this year of Cast from the Storm, was preceded by the council's citizenship ceremony.
