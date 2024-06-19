MRHS Griffith principal made permanent

After six months and overseeing the transition to a separate school, Duncan Lovelock has been made permanent principal of MRHS Griffith.
Mr Lovelock has been acting principal at the school since January, and after guiding the school through six months of transition, was awarded a permanent contract.
Mr Lovelock began teaching in Sydney for several years before taking on regional jobs in Coonamble, Muswellbrook and Tamworth and his first principal post at Warren Central School in 2015 - where he stayed until moving to Griffith for the MRHS job.
"It was a culture shock moving into a K-12 setting initially," he said.
"We were able to increase the enrolment of the school by approximately 40 per cent. There was also a significant reduction in poor behaviour and mobile phone use was basically eliminated under my watch."
He said he was keen to progress MRHS Griffith to new heights.
"It's a new challenge for me, I've been at another school for a while so I'm pleased to come down here and re-establish some links with people I know. I'm looking forward to a new challenge," Mr Lovelock said.
"I'm seeing a lot of things with staff and process and policy that I really like, it's just about fine-tuning and development ... I'm an experienced principal, I'm hoping that through my experience, I can have a really positive impact."
After his first six months, Mr Lovelock said that students, staff and the wider community had been especially welcoming and kind to him and his family.
"[The staff's] passion and dedication is second to none ... They really, really care for their kids, which I think is so important."
"It's been a very welcoming city," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.