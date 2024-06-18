How to leverage technology in your restaurant

Technological advancements have infiltrated every industry out there, and this is no exception for the restaurant industry.
In order to remain competitive, restaurant entrepreneurs should seek out innovative and fresh ways to improve and speed up their operations. Incorporating technology in day-to-day operations can be a good way of accomplishing just that.
There are a slew of ways restaurant owners can leverage technology to help scale up their business and deliver a satisfactory restaurant experience to their guests.
From advanced reservation systems to food delivery integration, these tools and resources can help lower costs, reduce manpower, and improve profits - helping to elevate your restaurant business to new heights.
Ready your appetite; we're going to whip up seven tips on how you can use technology to give your restaurant an edge in today's cutthroat culinary industry.
Let's jump right in!
A point-of-sale (POS) system is a centralised hub that tracks and monitors business transactions.
This POS system is similar to a cash register, but instead of being just a place to store and process cash transactions, this system feeds the data to other parts of your business, improving decision-making.
For instance, modern POS systems help restaurants track their inventory in real-time, allowing business owners to time supply inventory and acquisitions under the most optimal conditions.
It also helps support businesses in customer relationship management due to its enhanced ease of use and customisability.
Some POS systems even bolster marketing efforts, making upselling, bundling, and cross-selling more seamless. This helps you make more money per customer, improving your business's cash flow.
For many restaurant businesses, a quality POS system is the backbone of their financial, marketing, and operational efforts. The right one can help you run your business more smoothly, thus improving customer experiences and improving the rate of return customers.
Having a person answer and track reservation calls during a packed night can be quite time-consuming for them. It takes time away from them doing more productive things, like serving guests and clearing out the dishes.
If you want to make the most out of your staff's time, invest in a reservation system. A restaurant booking system streamlines the reservation process, helping both customer and staff predictably secure their time through an automated and error-less process.
It can also reduce staff hours, potentially reducing your business's labour costs while improving your business's reservation accuracy.
With a booking system like ResDiary's restaurant booking system, your establishment can get an organised view of upcoming bookings, helping you manage table availability and seating arrangements more effectively.
This booking system also has customisable features like the ability to send final confirmations and the ability to handle special requests. This makes it easier for your team to make arrangements for the next working period.
Overall, this system can reduce wait times, making it easier for your customers to attain a quality experience and give your restaurant a reputation boost.
If you're running a restaurant with multiple shifts and part-time workers, you can leverage software to streamline your staff management.
This type of software allows you and your restaurant supervisors to create and share schedules, ensuring that each shift has the appropriate number of workers.
With an automated scheduling system, you also reduce the risk of errors and miscommunication. This smoothens operations, reducing employee stress and turnover as a result.
Furthermore, these schedule systems can also be used by employees to contact their respective managers for updates regarding their status. For instance, they could request time off, a shift swap, or other relevant inquiries through these systems.
Another perk of this system is its ability to integrate well with other tools, like payroll systems. This automates wage calculation and reduces the man hours and error risk in performing administrative tasks manually.
If you want to run a more organised and employee-focused work environment, using employee management systems like Toast and OpenTable can be a big help in that regard.
While wait staff and kitchen staff can work with old-fashioned paper tickets in more intimate settings, kitchen display systems (KDS) offer clearer displays of the order list in an organised manner.
This is useful for large-scale and busy restaurants as it helps transform a potentially chaotic scheme into an orderly and manageable queue.
Specifically, this system makes communication between front-of-house and kitchen staff more seamless through an integrated communication channel.
This system helps reduce errors in miscommunication between the two aforementioned parties by providing visuals and text instructions.
Furthermore, KDS systems can easily be accessed, helping lower downtime and improving the kitchen workflow as relevant staff get notified of the order's progress through these digital screens.
KDS can also be integrated with POS systems, allowing restaurants to optimise both kitchen and customer service performance simultaneously. In turn, this can help your restaurant deliver consistent and high-quality meals more efficiently.
Growing your restaurant business entails having not just a decent physical presence, but a good digital presence as well.
There are various marketing channels you can consider to grow your business and expand its reach, namely social media marketing, paid search advertising, search engine optimisation, and a whole lot more potential avenues.
However, a crucial component of a successful marketing campaign is the collection and utilisation of the right data points.
Such a concept is called data analytics, and this concept helps segment your customers and identifies the most effective way to achieve your business goals. This can come in the form of improved conversion rates or higher engagement with your store.
By using your customer data effectively, you can target your core audience more effectively and find the best approach to delivering an appealing and satisfactory offer to them.
A lot of softwares can be used to gather and interpret these data points, like Google Sheets for data entry and Power BI for data visualisation. Collecting data points can be done both physically and virtually through either paper forms or online surveys.
Consider providing multiple payment options to your customers. This helps reduce wait times and improves overall efficiency, making it more convenient for customers who prefer on-the-go services.
Besides cash payments, accept payment methods like credit cards, mobile wallets, and contactless cards to streamline the payment process. This way, your customers can pay however they would like, making transactions smoother and faster.
Establishments with limited payment methods can suffer from being overlooked by other restaurants offering multiple payment options. As such, if you want to remain competitive, it's important to set up these payment methods for your business.
Delivery apps have revolutionised the way many people choose to eat their meals, and being a part of this booming trend is a great way for restaurants to tap into a broader customer base beyond their establishment's location.
Consider partnering with local services like Uber Eats and DoorDash to increase visibility and accessibility to your restaurant. These platforms do all the handling and delivering for your business, allowing you to focus on preparing and packaging good-quality meals for your customers.
Collaborating with these delivery platforms also allows you to attract a new wave of potential customers, which can boost sales and help you remain competitive in the competitive restaurant industry.
