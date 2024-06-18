MIA budget funding to address health, education, water and more

A score of funding for the MIA and Riverina has been announced as part of the state government's budget.
Health, education, and water are among industries set to benefit.
Key health worker accommodation for the Murrumbidgee region will receive a $15 million boost while the Griffith Base Hospital will be one of several in the Riverina to share in $274.7 million.
The money is also expected to aid in bringing an additional 250 healthcare workers to sites across the state.
Six new public preschools will be established, including at Beelbangera, Hanwood, Leeton and Parkview Public Schools.
Yanco Agricultural High School will receive an upgrade while new halls are also on the cards for Griffith high schools.
In the Riverina, some 956 education staff will also be made permanent.
The Murray-Darling Basin Plan (MDBP) and water ways are also receiving funding, with $25.6 million to be invested over the next four years.
The funds will go towards the delivery of a water reform package to support targeted water savings measures.
That includes for reforms to water markets, improved compliance and reporting, and to support water ownership and management by First Nations people.
Over $351 million will be spent from 2026-27 for the Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism acceleration program.
It aims to achieve similar or improved environmental outcomes for rivers, wetlands and wildlife using less water as part of the MDBP.
Some $10.5 million will also be spent on the Murray Darling Basin telemetry uplift program between 2026 and 2027 to improve compliance of water take in the Basin.
An additional $18.2 million for the Reconnecting River Country Program will increase the frequency and extent that rivers connect to wetlands and floodplains in the Murray and Murrumbidgee systems
Meanwhile, over $36 million will also go towards increasing the resilience and capacity of beekeepers, horticulture and other industries in managing Varroa mite incursions.
Independent Member for Murray Helen Dalton has welcomed the funds but says the people of her electorate were expecting a lot more.
"It's great news that funding has been put aside for the completion of the gymnasiums for both Wade and Griffith sites of Murrumbidgee Regional High School," she said.
"But it would have been better if the announcement included the timeline for re-naming the two schools and an update on the new uniforms.
"That's the detail people are seeking," she said.
She said it was reassuring to hear the hospital has been guaranteed $250 million in ongoing funding.
"Right now the hospital lacks adequate staff and accommodation," she said.
"I hope this funding will be used to re-purpose the temporary surgical ward rather than demolishing it once the upgrade is complete.
"I'll continue to lobby for part of this money to be allocated to establishing a permanent mental health and drug and alcohol rehab facility on the hospital grounds."
She said more resources are required across the electorate, especially when it comes to support for healthcare workers.
She emphasised the need for hospitals such as Leeton to have full-time doctors.
Meanwhile, she noted areas of need to miss out on funding include upgrades to roads and infrastructure.
"Ultimately this is a case of thanks, but more please," Mrs Dalton said.
