Fascianelli-McIver overturns margin to secure first long course title

It was a dramatic end of the eleven week long course competition. Week 9 Rita Fascianelli-McIver was 17 points ahead of Nicole Dehnert, week 10 and the tables were reversed, Nicole was on 260 points and Rita on 247 points. Neither have won a competition in their long Jogger histories. The pressure was on as they entered the final race.
Rita crossed the line 3rd with Nicole lower down. Big points to Rita, but was it enough? Harrison Palmer was in an unloseable position in the short course so opted to run the long course and his dad Chris decided to run with Harrision.
Neither started with appropriate handicaps and their 1st and 2nd could not of course be allowed to stand, especially in a grand final and both were relegated to a fairer handicap and placing. This then elevated Rita to first with 40 points and Nicole to 9th with 22 points.
In the final count it was Rita by five, reversing the point score lead into this final race. We can never forget of course that it is not only how we run that gives the result, but also how the others around us run.
Rita was 1st to Richard King 2nd and Anthony Salmon 3rd. Mia Stockwell at 15th was the fastest female and Jaidyn Roach at 19th was the fastest male.
Harrison Palmer is the short course champion, and the other big news was Michelle Signor taking 2nd in the competition, most likely the first time a Walker has flown this high, achieved thanks to regular attendance, being the fastest walker each week, and scoring regular honest placings ... top ten in five of her ten appearances.
In his second time on the Hill, Angus Pasin improved from 2nd to claim line honours with Maggie Croce 2nd and Isaac Fattore 3rd. Stephen Moore in 5th place registered a PB. Isaac Fattore was the fastest male and Ashley Pianca at 6th the fastest female.
At 34th was next week's Solstice Cup director Allan Jones. At 40th Lauren Carnell who has been bouncing back and forth between Short and Long courses... perhaps she is researching the possibility of winning two trophies in one comp ... I guess it may be possible!? At 43rd Sharon Careri made her Winter debut.
It is a busy two weeks coming with the Solstice Cup, the start of the Surfer Comp, and the Yenda Prods Half on the Hill thrown in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.